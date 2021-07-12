Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips Sells 2,500 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $91,350.00.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carriage Services by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carriage Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSV. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

