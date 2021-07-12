Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NYSE:CASY) Director Sells $598,950.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NYSE:CASY) Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00.

CASY stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.96. 1,423 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

