Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $95.34

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.34, but opened at $99.88. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 23,266 shares traded.
SAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -365.16 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
