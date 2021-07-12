Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $95.34

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.34, but opened at $99.88. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 23,266 shares traded.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -365.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

