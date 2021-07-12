Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBIO. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 30.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,566. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.