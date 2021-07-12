Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,702 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.83. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.27.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

