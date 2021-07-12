Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $32.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.05. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

