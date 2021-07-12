Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.21. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.99. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

