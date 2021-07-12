Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 9,441 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Inherent Group LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 972,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,083,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,209,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

