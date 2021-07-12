Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,278 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,016 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $138.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

