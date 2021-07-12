Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 30,000 FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HERAU. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $27,280,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $25,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,499,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,239,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,990,000.

Shares of HERAU stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

