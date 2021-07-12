Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -11.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

