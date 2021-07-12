Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Insider Sells $533,976.86 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86.

Shares of NYSE:CERT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 206,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,895. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

