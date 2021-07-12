CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.5% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 107,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $118.20. The stock had a trading volume of 126,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,686. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

