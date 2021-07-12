CFM Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,923 shares of company stock valued at $87,692,149. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NET traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.45 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

