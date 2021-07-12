CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $126,946,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.77. 155,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,344,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

