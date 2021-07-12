CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $50,101,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded up $7.67 on Monday, hitting $1,599.92. 2,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,414.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,067.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,597.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,664.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

