CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 2,520,087 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $23,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $21,904,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,289,621 shares of company stock valued at $413,250,670 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.18. 14,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASO. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

