CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 457 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $374.37. 37,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $371.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

