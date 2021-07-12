CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.72. The stock had a trading volume of 44,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.28 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $269.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,213.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,665 shares of company stock valued at $43,807,199. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.42.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

