ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $27,965.33 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $27.90 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $49.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

