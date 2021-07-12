Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $384.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.57 and a 1-year high of $384.92. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.90.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,768 shares of company stock worth $10,306,230 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

