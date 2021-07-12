Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 55.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the period.

GTLS stock opened at $153.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.69.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

