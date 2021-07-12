CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $372,886.44 and approximately $8,257.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00044515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00112664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00159365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,965.31 or 1.00122977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.31 or 0.00960707 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

