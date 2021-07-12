Chiliz Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $175.99 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.33 or 0.00895972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005466 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,727 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

