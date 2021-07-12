China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.52

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Everbright Environment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59.

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

