Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $162.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

