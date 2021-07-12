Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Trading Up 4.3%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 72,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,866,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

