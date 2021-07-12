CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

