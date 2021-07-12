CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,101,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,233. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.