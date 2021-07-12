CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

