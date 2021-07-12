CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $211,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,960,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP opened at $139.53 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.