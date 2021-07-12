CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 151 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after buying an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPMC stock opened at $85.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.07. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.