CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $209,000 Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Granite Construction by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

