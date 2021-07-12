CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 46.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,472 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA opened at $46.95 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

