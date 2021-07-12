Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,167,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,711,626 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Cigna worth $6,809,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $235.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.81. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

