Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,567 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.27% of Cimarex Energy worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

NYSE XEC opened at $74.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

