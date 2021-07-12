Cindicator (CND) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $22.58 million and $88,697.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00052795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.00898557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.