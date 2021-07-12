Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to “Neutral”

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.26.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

