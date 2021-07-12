Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 49,910.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Arcos Dorados worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 333,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCO. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently -8.22%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

