Citigroup Inc. Purchases 19,574 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 72.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

WBT stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 226.36 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price target on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

