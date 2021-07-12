Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,048 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,048 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 606,738 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $7,363,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.