Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in RLI by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 97.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $75.84 and a 1-year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

