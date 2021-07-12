Citigroup Inc. Sells 55,266 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,266 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth $15,404,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 386,547 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

