Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HYVE. Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded Hyve Group to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Hyve Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

Shares of HYVE stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 133.10 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 333,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,989. The company has a market capitalization of £352.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

