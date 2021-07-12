Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 76.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.94. 54,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,218. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $358.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

