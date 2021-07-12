Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 458,662 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 458,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,579,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.15.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.