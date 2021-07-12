Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $24.21 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 595,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYF opened at $48.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

