Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 3,202 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $377.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.