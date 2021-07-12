Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 5,057 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $22,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 1,441,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,196,000 after acquiring an additional 218,406 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,942,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,239,000 after acquiring an additional 174,787 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,663,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,929,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $83.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

