Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 233,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,073,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.47.

PSX stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

